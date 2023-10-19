Creed speaks on Texas Rangers phenomenon, teases “big announcement”

Creed held a press conference Wednesday, October 18, to address the Texas Rangers’ ongoing use of the band’s music amid the baseball team’s ongoing run through the MLB playoffs.

As previously reported, Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney shared that the team had been playing Creed’s music before games. Fans have since started singing the song “Higher” in the stands during games.

As seen in video posted by ABC affiliate WFAA, all four members of Creed attended the press conference while wearing Rangers jerseys.

“I was just floored and excited that the music, after all these years, is still connecting with people, still inspiring folks,” says frontman Scott Stapp. “I’m grateful to be part of the ride.”

The Rangers phenomenon comes during an exciting time for Creed, who announced in July that they were reuniting to perform at the 2024 Summer of ’99 concert cruise, marking their first live shows together in over 10 years. As drummer Scott Phillips teased during the press conference, there’s more to come.

“We have a big announcement coming out in a couple weeks,” Phillips said. “There’s some Creed news on the horizon.”

By the way, the Rangers fell to the Houston Astros on Wednesday 8-5, marking their first loss of playoffs, though they still lead the series 2-1.

