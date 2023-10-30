Creed announces Summer of ’99 reunion tour

Creed‘s reunion won’t just be exclusive to the sea.

The “Higher” outfit has announced the Summer of ’99 tour for 2024, running from July 17 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to September 28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Openers include 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot and Finger Eleven, depending on the date.

The tour also includes the Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival, which takes place August 31 in San Bernardino, California.

Tickets go on presale Tuesday, October 31, followed by the general onsale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Creed.com.

The Summer of ’99 tour will follow the previously announced Creed-headlined Summer of ’99 concert cruises, which set sail in April. The cruises will mark Creed’s first live performances together in over 10 years.

Creed’s RIAA Diamond-certified 1999 album, Human Clay, also celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.