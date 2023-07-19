Creed announces reunion for Summer of ’99 concert cruise

Creed is returning to once again take you “Higher.”

As previously teased, the “With Arms Wide Open” rockers are reuniting and will play their first show together in over a decade while headlining the Summer of ’99 concert cruise, taking place April 18-22, 2024.

The Summer of ’99 lineup also includes 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla and Veruca Salt‘s Louise Post.

For more info, visit Summerof99Cruise.com.

Creed first broke up in 2004, after which frontman Scott Stapp launched a solo career, and guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall teamed with Myles Kennedy to form Alter Bridge. Creed got back together in 2009 but went on hiatus again after a tour in 2012.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.