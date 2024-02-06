Creed announces fall Are You Ready? tour following summer reunion run

The year of Creed continues.

In addition to their summer reunion tour, the “Higher” rockers have now announced a fall outing. The Are You Ready? tour runs from November 2 in Oklahoma City to December 5 in Orlando, Florida.

The Are You Ready? bill also includes 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time; presales begin Tuesday, February 6, at noon ET. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Creed.com.

Creed announced in 2023 that they’d be reuniting in 2024 for their first live shows together in over 10 years. They’ll officially make their return in April on the Summer of ’99 concert cruise, followed by the Summer of ’99 tour in July.

Meanwhile, Creed helped inspire the Texas Rangers’ 2023 World Series run. They’re also starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Paramount+.

