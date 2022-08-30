Creatures of the Night box set

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Another deluxe box set reissue from KISS is on the way this fall. The 40th anniversary edition of Creatures of the Night will include a fully remastered version of the original album, two discs of rarities and b-sides, and two discs of live tracks and bonus content. The set will be released Nov. 18th.

