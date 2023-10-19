Crash Wednesday Night North of Bennet Injures Four People

LINCOLN–(KFOR/10-11 News Oct. 18)–A three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Highway 43 at Saltillo Road, just north of Bennet, sent four people to the hospital.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, they were told by deputies at the scene that witnesses reported an eastbound car ran a stop sign, T-boned a northbound pickup truck. Another northbound car crashed into the eastbound car. Three people were taken to a Lincoln hospital by ambulance, while a fourth person was flown to Bryan West.

Everyone involved had serious but not life-threatening injuries.