Crash Wednesday Afternoon in East Lincoln Kills Motorcyclist

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 23-year-old Ashland man died at a Lincoln hospital, after he was involved in a crash late Wednesday afternoon at Cotner Boulevard and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police say a motorcycle driven by Kody Berner was westbound on “O” Street approaching Cotner Boulevard, when he and an SUV attempted to merge into the same lane. Both collided and the motorcycle fell onto its side and slid briefly on the road before colliding with a car.

Berner was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died. His 18-year-old female passenger remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Both drivers of the SUV and car were not hurt.

The crash investigation is ongoing and if you have information, call Lincoln Police 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers 402-475-3600.