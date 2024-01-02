Crash Report Indicates Vehicle Ran Red Light That Led to Monday Afternoon Collision

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 2)–An accident report from Lincoln Police over the crash Monday afternoon at 70th and Nebraska Parkway shows that an eastbound vehicle driven by a 29-year-old Unadilla man ran a red light.

The report shows the man’s vehicle collided with a car turning from northbound 70th Street, hitting the back driver’s side. The man’s vehicle then hit the utility pole. LFR crews had to cut off the roof of the car to rescue the man, who was taken to a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries.

The other vehicle that was rear-ended suffered about $4,000 in damage and no other injuries were reported.