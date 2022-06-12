Crash On 84th Street Claims Lincoln Man’s Life
LINCOLN—(News Release June 12)—The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a traffic crash at S. 84th Street and Augusta Drive that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Lincoln man.
On Saturday, June 11th, at approximately 9:45 PM, a motorcycle was traveling northbound on S. 84th Street when it struck a SUV that was southbound, turning east onto Augusta Drive. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. S. 84th Street between Pioneers and Old Cheney is currently closed as officers investigate the crash.
The Lincoln Police Department is working to notify the family of the man killed. We offer our condolences to them and those who knew him.
Again, the investigation is ongoing and LPD is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward with any information they have regarding the case including video evidence by calling our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.