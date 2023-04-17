Crash Injures Two People Sunday Afternoon Southeast of Lincoln

HOLLAND–(KFOR Apr. 17)–A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the village of Holland, about 15 miles southeast of Lincoln, sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at 96th and Panama Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 NOW at the scene, that two people from one of the vehicles were taken to a Lincoln hospital by first responders with Hickman Fire and Rescue.

Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and what led to the crash is under investigation.