Crash Injures Six Teens In Vehicle That Rolled In Cass County
GREENWOOD, Neb.–(KFOR Aug. 5)–The driver involved in a crash at 202nd and Waverly Road in far western Cass County early Thursday is reportedly facing a DUI charge.
KFOR’s Media partner, 10/11 Now, indicates the crash happened where a northbound car lost control on 202nd Street and ended up rolling in a field north of Waverly Road, ejecting one of the passengers. Three people were taken to a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries while three others were treated for minor injuries.
Cass County deputies say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.