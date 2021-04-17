Crash in Southwest Lincoln Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–An overnight crash in southwest Lincoln remains under investigation, after police found no one at the scene, Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper told KFOR News early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Cooper said it was shortly after 4am Saturday that a resident near 2nd and “B” heard a vehicle race down the street, then heard a crash. When officers showed up to the scene, they found no one there and the airbags deployed in the vehicle.
Sgt. Cooper says the vehicle ended up in the front yard of the home, but no damage was reported to the house.
No injuries were reported.