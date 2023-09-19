Crash In Central Lincoln Early Tuesday Critically Injures Three People

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 19)–A serious, two-vehicle crash shortly after midnight Tuesday morning at 27th and Vine sent four people to the hospital and damaged the front area of the Kohll’s Pharmacy.

Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News a northbound pickup truck ran a red light and collided with an eastbound car that had a green light.

“The collision had sent both vehicles sliding toward the north. The suspect vehicle had struck the building on the northeast corner of the intersection,” Hubka said.

Some windows and the front entry to the pharmacy were damaged. Officers had been tracking the speeding pickup truck from as far south as 27th and Nebraska Parkway, where it was pulled over and then took off. However, no pursuit was initiated.

Three people in the truck were taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical but stable condition and the driver of the car wasn’t seriously hurt. The northbound lanes of N. 27th Street from Vine to ‘W’ Streets will remain closed for the next couple of hours as the investigation is completed.