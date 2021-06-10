      Weather Alert

COVID Vaccination Clinics in Lincoln

Jun 10, 2021 @ 4:13am

(KFOR NEWS  June 10, 2021)   The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has scheduled the following COVID vaccination clinics:

  • Thursday, June 10, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – second doses
  • Friday, June 11, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
  • Saturday, June 12, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through
  • Monday, June 14, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses; Waverly Community Foundation, 11120 N. 141st St. – first and second doses
  • Tuesday, June 15, Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW. 46th St. – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, June 16, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. – first and second doses, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through
  • Thursday, June 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – second doses
  • Friday, June 18, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses):  171,309
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  155,432

Vaccinations:  Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday: 9

Total number of cases: 31,420

 Deaths reported Wednesday: 0

Total number of deaths: 238

