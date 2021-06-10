COVID Vaccination Clinics in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS June 10, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has scheduled the following COVID vaccination clinics:
- Thursday, June 10, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – second doses
- Friday, June 11, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Saturday, June 12, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through
- Monday, June 14, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses; Waverly Community Foundation, 11120 N. 141st St. – first and second doses
- Tuesday, June 15, Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW. 46th St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, June 16, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. – first and second doses, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through
- Thursday, June 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – second doses
- Friday, June 18, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 171,309
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 155,432
Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday: 9
Total number of cases: 31,420
Deaths reported Wednesday: 0
Total number of deaths: 238
