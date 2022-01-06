Covid Testing Options In Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (January 6, 2021) Cold forced the temporary closing of the NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway. Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reminded residents that other testing options are available:
The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
- Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.
- CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
- Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.
NOMI Health expects to reopen the Gateway site on Friday, January 7.
