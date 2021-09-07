Covid Spread Risk Remains High In Lancaster County
Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2021) Health Director Pat Lopez labels the situation in Lancaster County as “critical”, but says there is indication in the past week that the number of cases is “leveling off” this week. The Covid-19 Risk Dial will remains in the mid-orange section this week, she said today, indicating a continued high risk of spread.
The 7 day rolling average is showing signs of flattening, she said. At the beginning of August it was 58 new cases per day. By the end of August it had grown to 138. Today, she said, it has fallen by several cases per day.