Covid Risk Spread Remains “Moderate”
Lincoln, NE (May 31, 20220) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators:
- Case counts remain similar to the previous week – from 422 cases to 417 cases this past week ending May 28.
- Data shows no significant changes in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There has been a decline from a seven-day average of 19 patients on May 23 to an average of 17 on May 30. Today, local hospitals are reporting 23 patients with 20 from Lancaster County.
- Wastewater analysis shows an increase in virus particles.
- The local positivity rate increased from 12.3% to 16.1% the week ending May 28.
- One death from COVID-19 has been reported so far in May.
Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 31
Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend and holiday: 91 Saturday, 50 Sunday, 66 Monday
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 53
Total cases: 71,738
Total number of deaths: 441
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
23 with 20 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 3 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LLCHD strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. More than 67% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of those eligible for a first booster have received one.
Public health guidance is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:
- Get vaccinated and boosted.
- Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
- Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
- Stay home if you’re sick.
- If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.
- Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.
Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.