Covid Risk Dial Rising Another Notch — Now High Yellow
Lincoln, NE (August 10, 2021) Yesterday’s three deaths from Covid-19, and a growing case load in the area’s Hospitals were enough to push the Covid 19 Risk Dial to the top of the “Moderate Risk” category today. It went from mid-yellow to elevated-yellow.
Health Director Pat Lopez said the situation has become “concerning” over the past month. The daily average number of cases has been doubling every ten days, she said, with 97 new cases reported today, the highest number since last January. Hospitalizations are trending upward also, she said, tripling since the beginning of July, with 85 Covid patients in local hospitals today.
Lopez said the Delta variant of the virus is driving the increase. She repeated the advice that vaccinations can help avoid most infections, and lessens the effect of “breakthrough” infections suffered by those who are vaccinated.
The Health Director also noted that children under 12 are still not eligible for vaccination, leaving them vulnerable. She said that masks will be required in schools for children up to age 11, and recommended for all students over 11 and school staff who are not vaccinated.