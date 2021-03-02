Covid Risk Dial Remains Yellow – Lancaster County Receives Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shipment
Lincoln, NE (March 2, 2021) On March 6, 2020, Nebraska’s first case of Covid-19 was confirmed. “It was at that point that it became very real to all of us” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today as she welcomed this year’s Girls and Boys State Tournaments. “We are thrilled to be hosting this signature event again this year” she said. “The Pinnacle Bank Arena is ready with all safety precautions in place.”
The Mayor said that optimism is growing as the Pandemic numbers continue to decline.
Health Director Pat Lopez said that Lancaster County has just received its first shipment of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the 3rd treatment available. “We are busy incorporating it into our vaccine routine” said Lopez. It joins Pfizer and Moderna’s versions as the supply of vaccine grows.
8,200 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were received this week, the highest weekly total so far, according to Lopez. Along with the Johnson and Johnson medicine, over 11,000 doses will be available in total for Lancaster County residents.
Residents over 70 and their spouses remain the focus of the efforts this week, Lopez said. Other clinics this Thursday and Friday will be 2nd dose clinics for those who have already received one shot.
The next priority for vaccinations will be Educators, and special clinics will be held for patients with serious health conditions.
Lopez said the Covid Risk Dial will remain in the middle of the Yellow region for the coming week, indicating a “Moderate” risk of spread for the virus.
Thousands Of Students Reported ‘Missing’ From School Systems Nationwide Amid COVID-19 Pandemic