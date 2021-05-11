Covid Risk Dial Remains In Low Yellow Zone
Lincoln, NE (May 11, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is not bashful when describing the results of the Health Department’s efforts to curb the Covid 19 virus spread.
“We are doing amazing things, and we are saving lives” the Mayor declared Tuesday. She said 67 percent of the County are population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55 fully vaccinated.
Health Director Pat Lopez echoed the Mayor’s comments. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen more improvements in our key metrics” she said. “We know that having more people vaccinated is reducing opportunities for transmission of the virus.”
Lopez displayed a chart showing a direct correlation between the rising number of people vaccinated and the lower number of new cases each week.
“Vaccination is the most important tool in fighting this pandemic” she said. “It benefits people of all ages.”
