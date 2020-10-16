Covid Risk Dial Remains In High Orange
Lincoln, NE (October 16, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced today that the Covid 19 Risk Dial will remain in the High Orange category, indicating a high risk of spread of the virus. Lincoln and Lancaster County announced that 85 new cases of the virus were confirmed today, pushing the 15 day limit to 85.
The Mayor urged the Public to re-commit to following the basic steps of washing hands, wearing masks, and maintaining six foot distances. Crowded places, avoiding close contact, and avoiding confined spaces are the additional terms introduced today by the Mayor and Governor Pete Ricketts.
