Covid Risk Dial Moves Up To Red Category — Threat Labeled “Severe”
Lincoln, NE (January 4, 2022) Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez reported today that Holiday gatherings and the arrival of the Omicron variant have spurred a predicted increase in local Covid-19 cases. In the past week, the daily average of cases jumped from 128 to 218 per day. “Current data shows many cases are mild, but they are spreading fast” she said. The fast growth of the new variant could disrupt many services and businesses, she said. “All businesses should be planning for this by reviewing their plans for continuity of operations”. She predicted there will be disruptions in schools and universities also.
Local hospitalizations, she said, have risen from a daily average of 112 to 121 in the past week. “Our hospitals are very stressed” she said.
Lopez also reported three new deaths today, two women in their 70′ s and a man in his 50’s.
The increase in all factors has pushed the Covid Risk Dial into the Red category,