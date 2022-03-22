Covid Risk Dial Moves Down To Green
Lincoln, NE (March 22, 2022) With cases, dwindling down to single digits and low teens on a daily basis, the Covid-19 Risk Dial has been moved down to the Green range, indicating a “LOW” Risk of community spread of the virus.
Opening the bi-weekly briefing, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird noted that this past Sunday marked the two year anniversary of the first case of Covid in Lancaster County. “It became clear that protecting our community during this pandemic would require a long term effort” she said. The Mayor noted that the risk dial was down to the green level for ten weeks last summer, but spiked upward again with the arrival of the contagious Omicron variant.
“We reached this milestone because of you, our residents, and the positive steps you have taken to protect yourselves and your community” the Mayor added.
Just over 66% of the Lancaster County population is now fully vaccinated. The Mayor urged everyone who is not yet vaccinated to take the shots.
Health Director Pat Lopez said local indicators have dropped rapidly. The risk dial peaked on February 8th and has been moving downward since then.
“Hospitalizations remain the only factor in yellow” Lopez said. Hospitalizations have dropped from 135 in February to 29 at the end of last week.