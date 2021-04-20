Covid Risk Dial Moves Down — Still In Yellow Zone
Lincoln, NE (April 20, 2021) The Covid 19 Risk Dial has been moved down, placed at the low end of the Yellow Zone. Yellow indicates a moderate risk of spread of the virus through the Community. Below Yellow is the Green category, where the risk will be considered low.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the lowering of the dial represents one of three milestones reached today. She also pointed to the eligibility of all residents 16 years of age and older to sign up for a vaccination. In addition, she said, the community passed 100,000 people fully vaccinated. As of today’s briefing, the total was 107,000.
The Mayor urged everyone to register and obtain a vaccination as soon as possible. Health Director Pat Lopez said the goal is to get at least 75% of the population fully vaccinated. Currently, the community is at 45%.