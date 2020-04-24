Covid Restrictions Easing May 4th
Lincoln, NE (April 24, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts announced relaxations of numerous restrictions for parts of Nebraska, starting May 4th for much of Nebraska. The Directed Health Measure covering Lincoln expires May 6, and the Governor says that a clarifying announcement will be made next week.
1.) Religious services, including weddings and funerals, will be allowed to resume. Households will be able to sit together but will have to stay 6 feet from OTHER households. No passing of things between congregants such as communion materials or offering plates. Pews will have to be sanitized between services.
2.) For 10 Public Health Districts, restaurants will be relieved of the 10 person rule, and will be able to open up to dine-in customers, up to 50% of their rated capacity. 6 foot spacing between tables, with a maximum of six people per party. All staff required to wear masks, and no self-service buffets allowed.
3.) Day Care Centers able to increase to 15 children per room instead of the current 10.
4.) Barber shops, salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy — allowed to re-open, masks required for patrons and employees.
5.) Not yet opening up: Bars , bottle clubs, theaters, movie theaters, gentleman’s clubs.
6.) Earlier this week, the Governor announced that hospitals will be allowed to resume elective surgeries on May 4th also.