COVID Numbers Increase In NE Prisons
(KFOR NEWS January 11, 2021) 10 more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Three are employed at Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and one each at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln Correctional Center, Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility, Community Corrections Center – Omaha, Community Corrections Center – Lincoln and the Central Office. All staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 489.
444 those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
