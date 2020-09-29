      Weather Alert

Covid Not Stopping Boo At The Zoo

Sep 29, 2020 @ 4:32pm

Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2020) BOO AT THE ZOO will be held this year. There was concern about it because of Covid 19, but Lincoln Children’s Zoo C-E-O John Chapo says the plan has been approved by the Health Department, and the annual trick-or treating event will be held October 23rd thru the 30th.  There will be numerous restrictions:

Attendance & Capacity

 Timed-ticket entry allowing 90 people through the gates every 15 minutes
 Extended event dates to allow for limited capacity while still serving the community
 Limited booth volunteers 2-3 people rather than 4
 No volunteers over the age of 60
 Group sizes are limited to 8 individuals
 Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles until their ticket time

PPE/Health

 Masks required of all attendees ages 5 and older
 All staff and volunteers required to wear masks and gloves
 Candy will remain in boxes and bags until at the booth, then only opened while wearing gloves
 All Zoo staff and volunteers will have their temperatures taken before the event each night
 Gloves will be available for each booth to change frequently

Sanitization & Safety

 Train sanitized between each ride
 Hand sanitizer stations throughout the Zoo
 Visual markers throughout the Zoo reminding guests to follow social distancing recommendations
 Physical barriers throughout the Zoo, creating a safe one-way traffic flow
 No cash will be accepted at the event, credit and debit cards only
 Guests over the age of 60 and anyone with an underlying health condition or any person at a higher risk from COVID-19 is encouraged to stay at home during this time and not attend the event.

Boo at the Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 2nd.

