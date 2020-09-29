Covid Not Stopping Boo At The Zoo
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2020) BOO AT THE ZOO will be held this year. There was concern about it because of Covid 19, but Lincoln Children’s Zoo C-E-O John Chapo says the plan has been approved by the Health Department, and the annual trick-or treating event will be held October 23rd thru the 30th. There will be numerous restrictions:
Attendance & Capacity
• Timed-ticket entry allowing 90 people through the gates every 15 minutes
• Extended event dates to allow for limited capacity while still serving the community
• Limited booth volunteers 2-3 people rather than 4
• No volunteers over the age of 60
• Group sizes are limited to 8 individuals
• Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles until their ticket time
PPE/Health
• Masks required of all attendees ages 5 and older
• All staff and volunteers required to wear masks and gloves
• Candy will remain in boxes and bags until at the booth, then only opened while wearing gloves
• All Zoo staff and volunteers will have their temperatures taken before the event each night
• Gloves will be available for each booth to change frequently
Sanitization & Safety
• Train sanitized between each ride
• Hand sanitizer stations throughout the Zoo
• Visual markers throughout the Zoo reminding guests to follow social distancing recommendations
• Physical barriers throughout the Zoo, creating a safe one-way traffic flow
• No cash will be accepted at the event, credit and debit cards only
• Guests over the age of 60 and anyone with an underlying health condition or any person at a higher risk from COVID-19 is encouraged to stay at home during this time and not attend the event.
Boo at the Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 2nd.