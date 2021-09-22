Covid kills Christmas

Who do we have to thank for this….
Do you celebrate Christmas with a live tree or artificial? If you’re planning on buying a new artificial Christmas, you may want to start shopping now. Industry experts say prices on artificial trees could go up by double-digit percentages. Who’s to blame for this? It appears that the supply chain issue worldwide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high shipping expenses. Oh? Ok Covid is to blame.
The American Christmas Tree Association says up to $2 billion worth of artificial trees are sold every year.
Good thing I already have my tree. The Vid won’t kill Christmas at my house.