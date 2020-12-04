Covid Forces North Stadium Expansion Cutback
Lincoln, NE (December 4, 2020) The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has voted to defer part of the $155 Million dollar Memorial Stadium expansion project. The original plan, dubbed the Go BIG project, includes new headquarters for the Football program and training, dining and study facilities for all Husker student-athletes. Under revisions, approved by the Regents, the new facility will be built, but not all of it will be finished, cutting $20 Million dollars from the upfront cost.
“The adjustments we’re bringing before you today are a reflection of the times we’re in. Covid 19 has touched every part of the University of Nebraska, and that includes Husker Athletics. The landscape has changed, and we all need to be flexible.”
Carter said the upfront cost of the project will be cut from $155 Million to $135 million dollars, by waiting to finish the dining and study facilities for student athletes. He emphasized, however, that the project will be completed, to create a better environment for student-athletes and to honor the promise made to donors.
“When we say we’re going to complete this project with $100 Million Dollars in philanthropic donations that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
The Husker Athletic Department has $80 Million in hand, according to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.
