Covid Dial Stable But Concern Rises Over Hospitalizations And Case Counts
Lincoln, NE (November 23, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said pressure on the hospitals is growing when it should be falling. “This is not where any of us wanted to be, going into the Holiday Season” she said.
The Mayor highlighted the expansion of booster dose clinics, saying everyone who receives a booster shot receives the peace of mind of knowing they have extra protection entering the Holiday season.
Health Director Pat Lopez said everyone 18 and over is now eligible for a booster dose. She said several booster clinics are coming up, and times and places can be found at the Health Department Website.
Lopez extended the Mask Mandate through December 23rd.