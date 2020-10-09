Covid Dial Moving Up For Coming Week
Lincoln, NE (October 9, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the City-County Health Department said today that the Covid-19 Risk Dial is being moved from “mid-orange” to “high-orange” for the coming week. The move indicates a high and increasing risk of community spread of the virus throughout the community.
The announcement today also included another 112 confirmed cases of the virus in Lincoln and Lancaster County. State figures show Lancaster County has had 1090 new cases over the previous 14 days, leading to a 15 day average of 80 new cases per day.
Today’s announcement also came as Nebraska passed a milestone: According to the State Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, the State has seen 50,059 positive cases of the virus since regular daily records of the pandemic were first kept last March.
Lincoln Public School Superintendent Steve Joel appeared at the Mayor’s weekly briefing today. He said earlier plans have included doing away with the A-B schedule for the High Schools as of October 19. Joel said that step is being delayed, however, because of the increasing number of cases and fatalities.
“Conditions simply don’t warrant that right now” Joel said.
He added, however, that the students and parents “have been doing a fantastic job”, saying there is no evidence of in-school spread of the virus.
“We know that having students back in school is in their best interest, and in our best interest” said Joel. He thanked parents, staff and students for handling the change. “We want our students back in school” he said, but “we have to do a better job of limiting the virus”.
“It’s when students and staff leave school that they have a tendency to let their guard down”. Joel said “I know it’s not comfortable and it’s something that doesn’t come easy for us, but through a concerted community effort we can lower the numbers and the risk of spread.”
Joel didn’t say when the A-B High School plan would be re-evaluated.