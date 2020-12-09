Covid Deaths Reach New High
Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2020) 7 people died today from corona virus in Lincoln and Lancaster County. It’s the largest single day death toll since the first case of the pandemic was confirmed in Nebraska.
Just yesterday, the count passed 100. As of today, 110 residents of Lancaster county have died since the outbreak began. The health department also confirmed 172 new cases today.
Over the past 15 days, Lancaster County has averaged 265 new confirmed cases each day.
The total number of cases reported to date is 19,195.
