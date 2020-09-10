COVID Count Grows in Dept. of Corrections
(KFOR NEWS September 10, 2020) The number of people within the Nebraska Department of Corrections contracting COV ID-19 has grown to 72.
NDCS Director, Scott Frakes, says 2 staff members are positive for the coronavirus. One staff member is employed at the agency’s Central Office. The other staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). Both individuals are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 72. 61 have recovered from COVID-19.
READ MORE: Herrera family releases letter to the community