Covid Claims Two More Lives In Lancaster County
Lincoln, NE (November 29, 2021) Two more deaths have been reported in Lancaster County as a result of Covid 19. They include one man who was in his 50’s and another who was in his 70’s. Both were in local hospitals at the time they died. Neither was vaccinated. Their deaths pushed the Covid 19 death toll for Lancaster County to 328.
Researchers around the world are studying the new Omicron variant of Covid 19. One Creighton University-CHI Health expert said Monday that it’s too early to draw any conclusions about the new virus; particularly about whether it is more dangerous or spreads more quickly.
“There is a lot of news articles about this so far,” said Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease specialist. “well more news articles than the amount of actual information.” Dr. Quimby said the only thing known for sure, so far, is that there are cases of the new Omicron variant.
“It is fair to look and see if it is more transmissable, and it is fair to look and see whether it causes more severe illness, does it cause less severe illness, is it the same as everything else we’ve had illness-wise. But, not to get in the ‘the sky is falling’ mode.”
Quimby says experts are studying the new virus, and members of the public should not jump to conclusions until the basic questions are answered.
“Are we having more vaccinated people getting infected, are we having increasing case counts, that type of thing. Just because there’s mutations doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a more fit virus or a more devastating virus. It’s just a different virus.”
ADDITIONAL LANCASTER COUNTY INFORMATION:
Lab-confirmed cases reported over Thanksgiving and weekend: 247 Thursday and Friday, 106 Saturday, 38 Sunday
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 126
Total number of cases: 44,708
Deaths reported today: 2, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s who were hospitalized and unvaccinated
Total number of deaths: 328
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 102 with 57 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 45 from other communities (8 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through Thursday, December 23 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.