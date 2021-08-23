COVID CLAIMS TWO LINCOLN LIVES
Lincoln, NE (August 23, 2021) Lincoln’s death toll from the Corona Virus pandemic is now 259. The City-County Health Department reported two more deaths today. One was a man in his 40’s and another in his 60’s, both in hospitals at the time they died, and both unvaccinated.
The health department also reported 96 new cases of the virus today after 174 Saturday and 64 on Sunday.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 85 with 64 from Lancaster County (8 on ventilators) and 21 from other communities (3 on ventilators)
Risk Dial: low-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 192,941
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 179,248
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 70%