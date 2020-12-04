COVID Changes Pearl Harbor Ceremony Broadcast Schedule
(KFOR NEWS December 4, 2020) Because of COVID restrictions, the 1 p.m. broadcast of the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony on Monday, December 7th will be at 12:30 p.m. The pre-recorded program takes the place of the event that is normally held at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park. Due to the pandemic, there will be no public observance event this year.
The ceremony will air at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Pearl Harbor Day, Monday, December 7 on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel. The program will also be available on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300, and Kinetic channel 1005, and on demand at LNKTVcity.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.
READ MORE: Lincoln Youth Sports Can Resume Monday