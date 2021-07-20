COVID Cases Up – Another COVID Death Reported
(KFOR NEWS July 20, 2021) Lincoln’s number of COVID case count has taken a rapid upturn over the past 3 days.
The City-County Health Department reported 44 new cases of the virus on Saturday, 16 more cases Sunday, and 40 more Monday. During June, Lincoln averaged half a dozen cases per day, resulting in the COVID Risk Dial dropping to the GREEN level, indicating a low risk of spread. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also discontinued her series of regular briefings, but has scheduled a briefing Tuesday.
The Health Department reported one additional death of a person with COVID which wasn’t counted in April. A man in his 50’s died at home, pushing the number of people who died with COVID to 242.
