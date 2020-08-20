COVID Cases Top 3500 in Lincoln/Lancaster County
(KFOR NEWS August 20, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 19 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 3,520. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: remain at 1,628
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 6.7 percent
- State – remains at 9.4 percent
- National – remains at 9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 13 with three from Lancaster County and 10 from other communities (two on ventilators).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. today through Saturday.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.
