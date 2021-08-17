COVID Cases Spike

(KFOR NEWS August 17, 2021) Monday’s newly reported cases of COVID-19 from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is 112…adding to 158 cases accumulated from Saturday and Sunday.
The Health Department also reported a data reporting issue which added 58 more cases from July through the first week of August. The total number of COVID cases reported since the pandemic began is 33,653.
Lincoln hospitals are treating 80 people with COVID. 64 of them are from Lancaster County.
The Risk Dial remains in the elevated yellow or moderate risk range.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 190,479
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 177,195
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 69.2%
Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Wednesday, August 18, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Friday, August 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
READ MORE: Governor, Sasse And Fischer All Criticize Biden’s Afghan Withdrawal