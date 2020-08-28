COVID Cases Spike in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 28, 2020) With 2 more days left this week to report COVID cases, Lincoln and Lancaster County already has 178 cases of the virus, the second highest number since the week ending August 8th, when 206 cases were reported. A huge spike reported Thursday…61 new cases of COVID reported from the City-County Health Department, bringing the community total to 3,802. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 1,739 to 1,799
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – up from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent
- State – remains at 9.4 percent
- National – remains at 9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with nine from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 18 from other communities (one on ventilator).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. today through Saturday.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.
