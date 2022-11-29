Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Increase In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (November 29, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases increased over the last week – from 259 to 279 for the week ending November 26.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations increased – from 44 last week to 49 today.

Wastewater surveillance showed a slight increase in the number of virus particles compared to the previous week.

One COVID-19 death was reported last week – a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, but not up to date*. The total is 462.

*Vaccinated individuals who are considered up to date have completed the COVID-19 primary series and received the most recent booster doses recommended for you by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Local data shows 49% of adults 65 and up; 12% of those age 16 to 64; and 5% of children 5 to 15 have received the newest booster. Even if you’ve had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one now,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “The bivalent booster offers a big benefit. It provides protection against variants circulating in the community, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines and it also restores the body’s immunity against COVID-19.”

Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations helps prevent severe illness and hospitalization and saves lives. COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older. Updated booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older and can be administered at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics (schedules subject to change): Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Vaccine for children under age 5*:

Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 1 to 4:30 p.m. throughout December, LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster dose clinics for children ages 5 to 11*:

Wednesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster dose and primary series clinics for ages 5 and older*:

Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

*There are no clinics on December 23 and 26.

Local pharmacies also offer updated boosters by appointment to those eligible. Visit vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 236,455

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 221,130

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 69.3%

Booster doses: 138,132

COVID-19 testing:

Information on COVID-19 at-home testing resources can be found at covidtests.gov. Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. Those requiring assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006.

The Food and Drug Administration extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.