COVID Cases Climb in NE Prisons

Jan 6, 2021 @ 3:51am

(KFOR NEWS  January 6, 2021)   Eight staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

2 staff members are employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 2 at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and one each at the Nebraska State Penitentiary,  Lincoln Correctional Center, Community Corrections Center – Lincoln and Cornhusker State Industries.  All staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 480. Four hundred and eleven of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

