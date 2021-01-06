COVID Cases Climb in NE Prisons
(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2021) Eight staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
2 staff members are employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 2 at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and one each at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln Correctional Center, Community Corrections Center – Lincoln and Cornhusker State Industries. All staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 480. Four hundred and eleven of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
