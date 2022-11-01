Covid Case Numbers Increase Slightly — Risk Dial Steady

Lincoln, NE (November 1, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a third consecutive week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases increased slightly over the last week – from 205 to 225 for the week ending October 29.

Wastewater surveillance showed a slight decrease in the number of virus particles compared to the previous week.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations was up just slightly the same from last week – to 35 today.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported last week. The total is 456.

Updated data is available every weekday on the COVID-19 dashboard at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Public health guidance is posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Vaccinations:

The Health Department strongly encourages everyone to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness and hospitalization and saves lives. COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older. Updated booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.

The updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, have an advantage – they restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19 and protect against variants circulating in the community, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one. Residents can receive the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics (schedules subject to change) – Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Vaccine for children under age 5:

Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 1 to 4:30 p.m. throughout November (No clinic on November 24), LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster dose clinics for children ages 5 to 11:

Wednesdays, (No clinic on November 23) – 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Updated booster dose clinics for ages 12 and older:

Friday, November 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Monday, November 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, November 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, November 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Local pharmacies also offer updated boosters by appointment to those eligible. Visit vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.

Vaccinations administered: