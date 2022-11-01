Covid Case Numbers Increase Slightly — Risk Dial Steady
Lincoln, NE (November 1, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a third consecutive week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:
- Cases increased slightly over the last week – from 205 to 225 for the week ending October 29.
- Wastewater surveillance showed a slight decrease in the number of virus particles compared to the previous week.
- The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations was up just slightly the same from last week – to 35 today.
- No COVID-19 deaths were reported last week. The total is 456.
Updated data is available every weekday on the COVID-19 dashboard at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Public health guidance is posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Vaccinations:
The Health Department strongly encourages everyone to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness and hospitalization and saves lives. COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older. Updated booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.
The updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, have an advantage – they restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19 and protect against variants circulating in the community, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one. Residents can receive the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.
Upcoming clinics (schedules subject to change) – Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Vaccine for children under age 5:
- Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 1 to 4:30 p.m. throughout November (No clinic on November 24), LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
Updated booster dose clinics for children ages 5 to 11:
- Wednesdays, (No clinic on November 23) – 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
Updated booster dose clinics for ages 12 and older:
- Friday, November 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
- Monday, November 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD
- Monday, November 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD
- Friday, November 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
Local pharmacies also offer updated boosters by appointment to those eligible. Visit vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 235,923
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 220,754
- Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 69.2%
- Booster doses: 136,676