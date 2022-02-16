Covid Case Numbers Falling, Hospitals Removing Restrictions
Lincoln, NE (February 16, 2022) The number of virus cases and hospitalizations have improved enough in Nebraska that Omaha is eliminating its mask mandate Wednesday and some of the state’s largest hospitals are easing some of their restrictions.
Lincoln’s mask mandate remains in effect until February 25, but Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday she anticipates that it will end then and will not be extended.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus statewide has fallen steadily since peaking Jan. 28 at 767. State health officials said 436 people were hospitalized Tuesday, which is the lowest level since early November.
The CEO of Bryan Health in Lincoln, John Woodrich, said his hospitals are planning to lift all visitor restrictions for non-COVID patients next month, and all their remote workers will return to the office starting Feb. 27.