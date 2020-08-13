Covid Case At Lincoln Southwest High School
Officials at Lincoln Southwest High School have sent a message to parents informing them of a positive case of Covid 19 at the school.
The message says that contact tracing has been done, and that all those who were mentioned as close contacts by the infected person have been notified.
A second message, specifically to parents of freshman football players at southwest, says the infected person is a member of the team. It went on to say that the infected student was participating in practice this week, that those participating in practice have been identified as high-risk close contacts and have been instructed to quarantine.
The message specifies that anyone who has not already been contacted is not considered a close contact of the infected person.