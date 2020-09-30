Covid Average Pushed Up Again
Lincoln, NE (September 30, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 107 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,532. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.
According to figures provided by the State of Nebraska, Lancaster County has reported 1,227 new cases over the past 15 days. That averages just under 82 cases per day.
COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov is the address for a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 2,435 to 2,507
Overall positivity rate of Covid-19 tests:
- Lancaster County – up from 8.4 percent to 8.5 percent
- State – remains at 9.8 percent
- National – remains at 8.2 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 68 with 39 from Lancaster County (six on ventilators) and 29 from other communities (four on ventilators).