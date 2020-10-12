COVID-19 “Will Kill Your Ass”

In an interview with his SiriusXM station Ozzy’s Boneyard, Osbourne laid out his coronavirus opinions in typically profane style – “If you’re listening to this show, please, don’t be dumb school and go to one of them stupid COVID ****ing parties. That’s for ****ing fools because it is real, it isn’t a conspiracy and it will kill your ass.”
Ozzy says he’s eager to get back out on the road and the longer the pandemic lasts, the longer it keeps him home. In the meantime, he’s working on a new album with producer Andrew Watt.