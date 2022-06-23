Covid-19 Vaccinations Now Available For Youngest Children
Lincoln, NE (June 23, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that it will partner with local pediatric and family practices to offer COVID-19 vaccine to younger children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 and younger.
LLCHD received its vaccine shipments for this age group and is in the process of distributing vaccine. It will be available soon through local pediatric and family practices.
Health Director Pat Lopez said large scale clinics, such as those held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena throughout the Pandemic, are not appropriate for children of that age group.
“Vaccine helps better protect children against COVID-19 and we’re excited to work with local pediatricians and family practice providers to provide vaccine to this age group,” said Lopez. “This gives parents an opportunity to have a candid conversation with their child’s health care provider about COVID-19 vaccine and any questions they may have.”
For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites.
The Health Department will also offer COVID-19 vaccine to younger children and is currently finalizing dates for upcoming clinics. The clinics will be smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. LLCHD will share more details as clinics are confirmed. Parents and guardians can register through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200 to be notified to schedule an appointment.
Several pharmacies will also offer vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.
Even though COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, during the Omicron wave, more children were getting sick and being hospitalized, according to the CDC. Some can experience ongoing health problems after getting COVID-19.
Data also showed that children under age 5 are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Hospitalizations among children in this age group during Omicron had similar or increased severity compared to older children and adolescents. More than half of children under age 5 who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the pandemic had no underlying health conditions.
If children are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine or haven’t yet received a booster dose, the Health Department strongly encourages parents to vaccinate them as soon as possible.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, or to register a children for vaccination, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.