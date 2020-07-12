Covid 19 Uptick Continues
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 68 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lincoln Sunday. It continues the past week’s trend of increasing daily numbers, bringing the community total to 2,129. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
For the week ending Saturday, 230 cases were reported, the third highest weekly total in Lancaster County. LLCHD officials said a major reason for the spike in cases is that people under age 40 are gathering for extended periods of time and not wearing masks.
“Lincoln, this is our wake-up call. This is our opportunity to turn things around so that we don’t need go back to additional restrictions on how we live,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “If you have young people in your life, talk to them. Encourage them to wear face coverings and keep a safe distance from others. Let them know how important that is right now. The actions we take today will impact what school looks like in the fall, how easy it will be to find a job, when concerts come back, and how many friends and family members get sick.”
The COVID-19 Risk Dial was moved from Yellow (Moderate risk of spread) to Orange Friday, indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow Health Department recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Stay home if possible.
- Stay at least six feet away from others.
- Wear face coverings.
- Wash hands frequently.
- Those at risk of complications from COVID-19 should continue to stay away from others.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
Anyone with symptoms is urged get tested. Anyone can begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Test Nebraska will be in Lincoln at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com.