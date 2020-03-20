COVID-19 UPDATE: 32 Cases In Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS March 20, 2020) There are now 32 cases of corona virus in Nebraska. 4 additional cases have been added from 3 counties.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 2 cases are from Lincoln County…a female in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado and the other is a male in his 20s who was in close contact with a person who previously tested positive for COVID-19. Both new cases are self-isolating at home.
In Nemaha County, a man in his 60s who also recently traveled to Colorado is isolating at home. The 4th additional case is a man in his 40s from Sarpy County with underlying health issues. He’s been hospitalized.
